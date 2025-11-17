In the Green: Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Closes at $53.48, Up/Down -2.43% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) closed at $53.48 down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $54.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.27 million shares were traded. MCHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Microchip Technology, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 122.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On September 15, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $60.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 10,000 shares for $68.25 per share. The transaction valued at 682,550 led to the insider holds 30,665 shares of the business.

Bjornholt James Eric sold 7,356 shares of MCHP for $505,496 on Aug 25 ’25. The SENIOR VP AND CFO now owns 30,010 shares after completing the transaction at $68.72 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $68.26 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCHP now has a Market Capitalization of 29621893120 and an Enterprise Value of 34078996480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCHP is 1.47, which has changed by -0.18038315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $77.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCHP has traded an average of 7.65M shares per day and 9600580 over the past ten days. A total of 540.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.05M. Insiders hold about 2.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.31% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of 1761868800 were 23624276 with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 1759190400 on 24474264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23624276 and a Short% of Float of 5.1.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCHP is 1.82, from 1.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03320562. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 21.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.87 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of. The current estimate, Microchip Technology, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.03BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $4.99B.