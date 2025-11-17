In the Green: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Closes at $29.4, Up/Down 0.48% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) closed at $29.4 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $29.26. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. NSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 141.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On May 27, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on January 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when SCHALL MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares for $38.54 per share. The transaction valued at 154,160 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSA now has a Market Capitalization of 4303633920 and an Enterprise Value of 6608425472. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.912 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.662.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NSA is 1.20, which has changed by -0.32195574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NSA has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1412810 over the past ten days. A total of 76.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.09M. Insiders hold about 7.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NSA as of 1761868800 were 5992999 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1759190400 on 6018486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5992999 and a Short% of Float of 11.8999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NSA is 2.03, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.077922076. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $180.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $188M to a low estimate of $169.87M. As of. The current estimate, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s year-ago sales were $190.12MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.14M. There is a high estimate of $186.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.53M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $755.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $770.34MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $779.46M and the low estimate is $701.71M.