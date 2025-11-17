In the Green: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Closes at $23.7, Up/Down -2.75% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) closed at $23.7 down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. TCMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On October 03, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Dodd Sheri Louise sold 7,762 shares for $12.36 per share. The transaction valued at 95,907 led to the insider holds 173,479 shares of the business.

Dodd Sheri Louise bought 7,762 shares of TCMD for $95,906 on Aug 08 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Birkemeyer Elaine M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,921 shares for $9.94 each. As a result, the insider received 29,037 and left with 99,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCMD now has a Market Capitalization of 544318144 and an Enterprise Value of 480119296. As of this moment, Tactile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.541 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.136.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCMD is 0.85, which has changed by 0.50190115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCMD has reached a high of $25.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCMD has traded an average of 303.65K shares per day and 1038250 over the past ten days. A total of 22.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.48M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TCMD as of 1761868800 were 1836434 with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 1759190400 on 1960021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1836434 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.2M to a low estimate of $93.39M. As of. The current estimate, Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $85.58MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.46M. There is a high estimate of $72.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.98MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.9M and the low estimate is $344.9M.