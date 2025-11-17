In the Green: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Closes at $23.7, Up/Down -2.75% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) closed at $23.7 down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. TCMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On October 03, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Dodd Sheri Louise sold 7,762 shares for $12.36 per share. The transaction valued at 95,907 led to the insider holds 173,479 shares of the business.

Dodd Sheri Louise bought 7,762 shares of TCMD for $95,906 on Aug 08 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Birkemeyer Elaine M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,921 shares for $9.94 each. As a result, the insider received 29,037 and left with 99,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCMD now has a Market Capitalization of 544318144 and an Enterprise Value of 480119296. As of this moment, Tactile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.541 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.136.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCMD is 0.85, which has changed by 0.50190115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCMD has reached a high of $25.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCMD has traded an average of 303.65K shares per day and 1038250 over the past ten days. A total of 22.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.48M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TCMD as of 1761868800 were 1836434 with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 1759190400 on 1960021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1836434 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.2M to a low estimate of $93.39M. As of. The current estimate, Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $85.58MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.46M. There is a high estimate of $72.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.98MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.9M and the low estimate is $344.9M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.