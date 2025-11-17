In the Green: Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Closes at $1.19, Up/Down -1.65% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) closed at $1.19 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.44 million shares were traded. URG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ur-Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.89 and its Current Ratio is at 7.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on October 27, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when HUBER GARY C sold 50,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 64,625 led to the insider holds 541,609 shares of the business.

CASH JOHN sold 189,303 shares of URG for $240,207 on Nov 11 ’25. The Board Chairman, CEO now owns 660,968 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, GOPLERUD PENNE A, who serves as the Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary of the company, sold 226,630 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider received 291,922 and left with 430,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URG now has a Market Capitalization of 491161536 and an Enterprise Value of 414984224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URG is 0.97, which has changed by -0.10526317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.98%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, URG has traded an average of 9.49M shares per day and 8882960 over the past ten days. A total of 375.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.05M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.34% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of 1761868800 were 14193756 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1759190400 on 16854313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14193756 and a Short% of Float of 3.81.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ur-Energy Inc (URG) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.4M to a low estimate of $10.06M. As of. The current estimate, Ur-Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.65MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.03M. There is a high estimate of $12.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.71MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.1M and the low estimate is $76.8M.