Insider’s View: Deciphering Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) closed at $18.13 in the last session, down -1.41% from day before closing price of $18.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.6254.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On February 08, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On April 05, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when O’Leary Joseph D bought 24,285 shares for $28.52 per share.

O’Toole Eric F bought 32,391 shares of EPC for $992,136 on Mar 07 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Hibbert Paul, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,402 shares for $37.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 854477440 and an Enterprise Value of 2030145024. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.913 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.669.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPC is 0.61, which has changed by -0.48021787 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $38.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EPC traded on average about 676.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 839200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.78M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of 1761868800 were 3381210 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1759190400 on 2649352. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3381210 and a Short% of Float of 10.6400006.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EPC is 0.60, which was 0.6 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03262643. The current Payout Ratio is 113.21% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $479.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.4M to a low estimate of $470.3M. As of. The current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Co’s year-ago sales were $478.4MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $588.99M. There is a high estimate of $600.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $576.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.27B.