Insider’s View: Deciphering FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed at $158.3 in the last session, up 3.46% from day before closing price of $153.0. In other words, the price has increased by $3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.93 million shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.27 and its Current Ratio is at 5.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.65.

On March 03, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $123.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Nam Eun bought 652 shares for $153.46 per share. The transaction valued at 100,056 led to the insider holds 9,089 shares of the business.

Moreno David bought 4,354 shares of FTAI for $670,037 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,354 shares after completing the transaction at $153.89 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Moreno David, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 2,283 shares for $153.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,440 and bolstered with 233,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 16237294592 and an Enterprise Value of 19215149056. As of this moment, FTAI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.929.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTAI is 1.58, which has changed by -0.028953493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $194.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTAI traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1482380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.89M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.42% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of 1761868800 were 4195257 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1759190400 on 4059309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4195257 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FTAI is 1.25, which was 1.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008169935. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.9. EPS for the following year is $6.83, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $710.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $748.2M to a low estimate of $665.2M. As of. The current estimate, FTAI Aviation Ltd’s year-ago sales were $498.82MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.7M. There is a high estimate of $799M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.81B.