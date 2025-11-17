Insider’s View: Deciphering Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $71.55 in the last session, up 2.45% from day before closing price of $69.84. In other words, the price has increased by $2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.37 million shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IONS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

On September 26, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Birchler Brian sold 8,000 shares for $76.17 per share. The transaction valued at 609,379 led to the insider holds 48,826 shares of the business.

Geary Richard S sold 33,038 shares of IONS for $2,501,725 on Nov 06 ’25. The EVP, Chief Development Officer now owns 59,657 shares after completing the transaction at $75.72 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Geary Richard S, who serves as the EVP, Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 1,601 shares for $75.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,091 and left with 59,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 11589268480 and an Enterprise Value of 11405317120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.795 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IONS is 0.32, which has changed by 1.1212571 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IONS traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3792910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.83M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.88% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of 1761868800 were 12661274 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1759190400 on 12278792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12661274 and a Short% of Float of 10.319999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$3.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.59M to a low estimate of $125M. As of. The current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $227MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.91M. There is a high estimate of $242M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.53M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $865M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $705MBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $918.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $681.53M.