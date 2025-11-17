Insider’s View: Deciphering Trane Technologies plc (TT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) closed at $418.16 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $414.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. TT stock price reached its highest trading level at $422.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $408.2168.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when Elwell Elizabeth A. sold 600 shares for $440.00 per share. The transaction valued at 264,000 led to the insider holds 7,148 shares of the business.

Elwell Elizabeth A. bought 600 shares of TT for $264,000 on Oct 30 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Elwell Elizabeth A., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 401 shares for $425.00 each. As a result, the insider received 170,425 and left with 7,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TT now has a Market Capitalization of 92722380800 and an Enterprise Value of 96232480768. As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.571 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.875.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TT is 1.20, which has changed by 0.021721601 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $476.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TT traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1212800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.14M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.71% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of 1761868800 were 3097165 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 3268804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3097165 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TT is 3.66, which was 3.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008822466. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 29.89% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-03-02 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Trane Technologies plc (TT) is currently being evaluated by 20.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $12.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.01. EPS for the following year is $14.88, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $15.63 and $14.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of. The current estimate, Trane Technologies plc’s year-ago sales were $4.87BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92B. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.82B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.84BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.91B and the low estimate is $22.51B.