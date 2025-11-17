Insider’s View: Deciphering Unisys Corp (UIS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Unisys Corp (NYSE: UIS) closed at $2.64 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 22, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On September 03, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.80%.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.07M. Insiders hold about 7.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.41% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Unisys Corp (UIS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $571.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.9M to a low estimate of $561.5M. As of. The current estimate, Unisys Corp’s year-ago sales were $545.4MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.18M. There is a high estimate of $493M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.86B.