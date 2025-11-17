Investor’s Delight: Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Closes Weak at 0.68, Down -6.81

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) was $0.68 for the day, down -6.81% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7226 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GORO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GORO now has a Market Capitalization of 118574248 and an Enterprise Value of 100705136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.639 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GORO is 0.82, which has changed by 3.5333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.73%.

Shares Statistics:

GORO traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1190620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.79M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.65% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of 1761868800 were 1287614 with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 1759190400 on 1434673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1287614 and a Short% of Float of 0.8.