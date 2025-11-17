Investor’s Delight: Ibotta Inc (IBTA) Closes Strong at 26.56, Up 6.33

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA) was $26.56 for the day, up 6.33% from the previous closing price of $24.98. In other words, the price has increased by $6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. IBTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On August 14, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Daspit Marisa sold 2,956 shares for $26.94 per share. The transaction valued at 79,635 led to the insider holds 52,132 shares of the business.

Daspit Marisa bought 2,956 shares of IBTA for $79,635 on Sep 05 ’25. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Clark Jermoluk Founders Fund I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,578,502 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 55,247,570 and left with 3,841,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBTA now has a Market Capitalization of 622709312 and an Enterprise Value of 508243328. As of this moment, Ibotta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.443 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBTA is -0.71, which has changed by -0.59326184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBTA has reached a high of $76.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.33%.

Shares Statistics:

IBTA traded an average of 511.46K shares per day over the past three months and 549320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 50.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.22% stake in the company. Shares short for IBTA as of 1761868800 were 2653860 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1759190400 on 3191449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2653860 and a Short% of Float of 24.049999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ibotta Inc (IBTA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.5M to a low estimate of $82.4M. As of. The current estimate, Ibotta Inc’s year-ago sales were $98.38MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.65M. There is a high estimate of $80.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.25MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.46M and the low estimate is $309.99M.