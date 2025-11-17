Investor’s Delight: Magnite Inc (MGNI) Closes Weak at 14.15, Down -0.56

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) was $14.15 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $14.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $14 previously.

On December 05, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

On December 05, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $22.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on December 05, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Caine Paul sold 5,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 153,603 shares of the business.

Caine Paul sold 7,500 shares of MGNI for $187,500 on Sep 19 ’25. The Director now owns 158,603 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, PAUL CAINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $23.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 2045554688 and an Enterprise Value of 2175712256. As of this moment, Magnite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.097 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.718.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNI is 2.51, which has changed by -0.09526855 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $26.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.59%.

Shares Statistics:

MGNI traded an average of 3.12M shares per day over the past three months and 4028810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.30M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.13% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of 1761868800 were 15385183 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1759190400 on 14629003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15385183 and a Short% of Float of 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Magnite Inc (MGNI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212M to a low estimate of $192.07M. As of. The current estimate, Magnite Inc’s year-ago sales were $180.2MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.56M. There is a high estimate of $172.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.46M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $720.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $664.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.94MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $748.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.62M and the low estimate is $729.63M.