Investor’s Delight: Rezolute Inc (RZLT) Closes Weak at 9.87, Down -0.70

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) was $9.87 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. RZLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RZLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.15 and its Current Ratio is at 15.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 05, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 27, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On July 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH bought 2,500 shares for $4.38 per share. The transaction valued at 10,939 led to the insider holds 15,500 shares of the business.

Evans Daron bought 5,000 shares of RZLT for $20,250 on Jun 24 ’25. The CFO now owns 268,900 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Kim Young-Jin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,230,769 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,999,999 and bolstered with 8,423,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RZLT now has a Market Capitalization of 922646464 and an Enterprise Value of 764480768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RZLT is 0.21, which has changed by 1.026694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RZLT has reached a high of $11.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.85%.

Shares Statistics:

RZLT traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1594820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.01M. Insiders hold about 13.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.73% stake in the company. Shares short for RZLT as of 1761868800 were 10639552 with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 1759190400 on 9517473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10639552 and a Short% of Float of 18.120001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Rezolute Inc (RZLT) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.12.