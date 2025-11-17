Investor’s Delight: T1 Energy Inc (TE) Closes Weak at 3.36, Down -3.72

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) was $3.36 for the day, down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.97 million shares were traded. TE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 20, 2024, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Slettemoen Tore Ivar sold 384,349 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 757,168 led to the insider holds 4,481,563 shares of the business.

Slettemoen Tore Ivar sold 376,106 shares of TE for $722,124 on Sep 23 ’25. The Director now owns 4,105,457 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Slettemoen Tore Ivar, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 188,420 shares for $1.81 each. As a result, the insider received 341,040 and left with 4,865,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TE now has a Market Capitalization of 741156672 and an Enterprise Value of 1439992192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.603 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.192.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TE is 1.64, which has changed by 0.5555556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TE has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.25%.

Shares Statistics:

TE traded an average of 6.81M shares per day over the past three months and 14547950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.15M. Insiders hold about 25.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.54% stake in the company. Shares short for TE as of 1761868800 were 9905449 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1759190400 on 9986603. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9905449 and a Short% of Float of 7.049999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $711.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $711.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $711.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $855M.