Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed the day trading at $1.07 down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $1.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.7 million shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.23 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.50.Bernstein initiated its Underperform rating on November 02, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 15,677 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 24,770 led to the insider holds 103,387 shares of the business.

ATKINS M SHAN sold 2,216 shares of CGC for $3,501 on Sep 29 ’25. The Director now owns 43,464 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Yanofsky Theresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,408 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 16,445 and left with 73,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 405248768 and an Enterprise Value of 326900672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.173 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.804.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGC is 0.43, which has changed by -0.71767807 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGC traded about 23.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGC traded about 22313390 shares per day. A total of 342.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.57M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.96% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of 1761868800 were 37640153 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1759190400 on 22665298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37640153 and a Short% of Float of 11.3199994.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $70.96M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.6M to a low estimate of $69.8M. As of. The current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $74.76MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.78M. There is a high estimate of $74.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.08M and the low estimate is $296M.