Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) closed the day trading at $5.6 down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $5.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. CAPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.59 and its Current Ratio is at 3.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 26, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

On May 20, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 20, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAPR now has a Market Capitalization of 262856832 and an Enterprise Value of 172000272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.453 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.025.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAPR is 0.63, which has changed by -0.69532096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAPR has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAPR traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAPR traded about 1807340 shares per day. A total of 45.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 12.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.89% stake in the company. Shares short for CAPR as of 1761868800 were 13254083 with a Short Ratio of 9.66, compared to 1759190400 on 11738250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13254083 and a Short% of Float of 32.98.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.09 and -$2.57.