Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Century Aluminum Co (CENX)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) closed the day trading at $28.78 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $29.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CENX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On February 24, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG sold 9,000,000 shares for $30.25 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250,000 led to the insider holds 18,500,000 shares of the business.

Glencore International AG bought 9,000,000 shares of CENX for $297,450,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 26 ’25, another insider, Hafberg Agust F, who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 9,493 shares for $27.91 each. As a result, the insider received 264,950 and left with 55,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 2710650880 and an Enterprise Value of 3109081856. As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CENX is 2.29, which has changed by 0.29406476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $34.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CENX traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CENX traded about 3408700 shares per day. A total of 93.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.83M. Insiders hold about 44.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of 1761868800 were 7502754 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1759190400 on 6724663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7502754 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $649.23M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.7M to a low estimate of $555M. As of. The current estimate, Century Aluminum Co’s year-ago sales were $631MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $665M. There is a high estimate of $665M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $1.98B.