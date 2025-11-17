Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) closed the day trading at $1.92 down -5.42% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. HOVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOVR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.97 and its Current Ratio is at 7.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Lee Stewart Murray sold 100,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 372,000 led to the insider holds 163,588 shares of the business.

Merker Brian Frederick sold 46,000 shares of HOVR for $184,000 on Oct 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 265,286 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Robinson Eric Brandon, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 140,000 shares for $3.84 each. As a result, the insider received 537,320 and left with 1,472,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOVR now has a Market Capitalization of 87555016 and an Enterprise Value of 68692720. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOVR is 2.94, which has changed by 4.12 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOVR has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOVR traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOVR traded about 983360 shares per day. A total of 39.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.61M. Insiders hold about 22.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.26% stake in the company. Shares short for HOVR as of 1761868800 were 1338432 with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1759190400 on 783737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1338432 and a Short% of Float of 3.7900000000000005.