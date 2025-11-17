Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STFS) closed the day trading at $0.17 up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. STFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STFS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STFS now has a Market Capitalization of 5632304 and an Enterprise Value of 6160239. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STFS is -0.24, which has changed by -0.96032864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STFS has reached a high of $17.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STFS traded about 7.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STFS traded about 2418360 shares per day. A total of 12.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.75M. Insiders hold about 65.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STFS as of 1761868800 were 524511 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1759190400 on 1133796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 524511 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.