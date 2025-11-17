LendingClub Corp (LC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 17.24, Down -1.37

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LendingClub Corp’s stock clocked out at $17.24, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $17.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.7842.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.67 and its Current Ratio is at 8.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Sanborn Scott sold 30,000 shares for $19.29 per share. The transaction valued at 578,700 led to the insider holds 1,210,070 shares of the business.

SCOTT C SANBORN bought 30,000 shares of LC for $495,600 on Oct 23 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 5,333 shares for $15.51 each. As a result, the insider received 82,733 and left with 374,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LC now has a Market Capitalization of 2015469056 and an Enterprise Value of 1179539840. As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.781.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LC is 2.14, which has changed by 0.1349572 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $19.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LC traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2353600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 2.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of 1761868800 were 4722445 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 4811719. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4722445 and a Short% of Float of 4.21.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $262.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.8M to a low estimate of $255M. As of. The current estimate, LendingClub Corp’s year-ago sales were $217.2MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.06M. There is a high estimate of $277.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $787.01MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.07B.