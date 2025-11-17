LM Funding America Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.95, Down -13.06

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) was $0.95 for the day, down -13.06% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.14 million shares were traded. LMFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8514.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMFA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when Duran Ryan H sold 500 shares for $2.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,290 led to the insider holds 12,818 shares of the business.

Duran Ryan H sold 500 shares of LMFA for $1,444 on Dec 04 ’24. The Vice President of Operations now owns 13,318 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Nov 20 ’24, another insider, Duran Ryan H, who serves as the Vice President of Operations of the company, sold 500 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,448 and left with 13,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMFA now has a Market Capitalization of 12735089 and an Enterprise Value of 21304834. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.815.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LMFA is 1.75, which has changed by -0.6488889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LMFA has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.39%.

Shares Statistics:

LMFA traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1922590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.44M. Insiders hold about 13.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.09% stake in the company. Shares short for LMFA as of 1761868800 were 1011679 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1759190400 on 393481. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1011679 and a Short% of Float of 48.59.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of. The current estimate, LM Funding America Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.99MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8M. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.1M and the low estimate is $10.4M.