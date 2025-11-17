Market Highlights: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Ends on a Low Note at 9.19

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) closed at $9.19 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $9.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.0821.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AHCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $14.50 previously.

On November 08, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $6.50.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Williams David Solomon III sold 8,200 shares for $9.73 per share. The transaction valued at 79,786 led to the insider holds 50,045 shares of the business.

Rietkerk Shaw bought 32,500 shares of AHCO for $315,250 on Dec 19 ’24. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Clemens Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $9.35 each. As a result, the insider received 327,250 and left with 420,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1263508864 and an Enterprise Value of 3048463616. As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.936 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AHCO is 1.76, which has changed by -0.039707422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.89%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AHCO traded on average about 967.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1355290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.65M. Insiders hold about 33.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.96% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of 1761868800 were 9730010 with a Short Ratio of 10.06, compared to 1759190400 on 10353141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9730010 and a Short% of Float of 9.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $836.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $863.1M to a low estimate of $817.63M. As of. The current estimate, AdaptHealth Corp’s year-ago sales were $856.64MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $803.91M. There is a high estimate of $835.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.26BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.4B.