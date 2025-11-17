Market Highlights: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Ends on a Low Note at 1.42

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) closed at $1.42 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.34 million shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

On October 24, 2025, Clarksons Platou started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Grant John Douglas Kelso sold 27,923 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 50,541 led to the insider holds 29,921 shares of the business.

Grant John Douglas Kelso bought 27,923 shares of KOS for $50,541 on Jun 05 ’25. On Feb 05 ’25, another insider, Glass Ronald W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,354 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 32,304 and left with 299,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOS now has a Market Capitalization of 688790784 and an Enterprise Value of 3607395328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KOS is 0.94, which has changed by -0.64851487 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOS traded on average about 9.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10313160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 478.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.14M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.52% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of 1761868800 were 57573360 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1759190400 on 57017465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57573360 and a Short% of Float of 13.930000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $334M to a low estimate of $322M. As of. The current estimate, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $397.66MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.25M. There is a high estimate of $415.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.38B.