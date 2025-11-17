Market Highlights: NPK International Inc (NPKI) Ends on a Low Note at 11.95

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) closed at $11.95 in the last session, down -0.58% from day before closing price of $12.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. NPKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NPKI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 494.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On April 09, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On March 08, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Briggs Lori sold 10,108 shares for $11.51 per share. The transaction valued at 116,352 led to the insider holds 242,513 shares of the business.

LORI BRIGGS bought 10,108 shares of NPKI for $114,321 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, LANIGAN MATTHEW, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 10,380 and left with 1,095,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPKI now has a Market Capitalization of 1015626304 and an Enterprise Value of 993266624. As of this moment, NPK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NPKI is 1.29, which has changed by 0.67132866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NPKI has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NPKI traded on average about 783.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 958700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.84M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.03% stake in the company. Shares short for NPKI as of 1761868800 were 1221879 with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 1759190400 on 1273395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1221879 and a Short% of Float of 1.50999995.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 3.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of NPK International Inc (NPKI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $66.83M. As of. The current estimate, NPK International Inc’s year-ago sales were $57.52MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.4M. There is a high estimate of $69.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NPKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.49MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.78M and the low estimate is $290.57M.