Market Highlights: Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Ends on a Low Note at 115.01

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $115.01 in the last session, down -0.47% from day before closing price of $115.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.0381.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.13 and its Current Ratio is at 7.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On October 13, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

On September 16, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2025, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Basile Edward M sold 4,142 shares for $130.45 per share. The transaction valued at 540,324 led to the insider holds 2,866 shares of the business.

EDWARD BASILE bought 4,142 shares of TMDX for $540,324 on Oct 29 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Hassanein Waleed H, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 8,400 shares for $118.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,912 and bolstered with 477,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 3948843520 and an Enterprise Value of 3983564032. As of this moment, Transmedics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.034 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.045.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMDX is 2.08, which has changed by 0.42110467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $145.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMDX traded on average about 948.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 793600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.02M. Insiders hold about 3.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.34% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of 1761868800 were 7542390 with a Short Ratio of 7.95, compared to 1759190400 on 8143367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7542390 and a Short% of Float of 37.849998.

Earnings Estimates

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $156.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.1M to a low estimate of $155M. As of. The current estimate, Transmedics Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.62MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.61M. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $599M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.54MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $753.9M and the low estimate is $686.8M.