Market Highlights: Western Union Company (WU) Ends on a Low Note at 8.83

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed at $8.83 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $8.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.91 million shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Angelini Giovanni bought 10,000 shares for $8.95 per share. The transaction valued at 89,540 led to the insider holds 186,932 shares of the business.

McGranahan Devin bought 176,470 shares of WU for $1,498,054 on Aug 21 ’25. The CEO & President now owns 913,125 shares after completing the transaction at $8.49 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Cagwin Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $8.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 146,300 and bolstered with 225,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 2844711680 and an Enterprise Value of 4450970624. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.085 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WU is 0.54, which has changed by -0.18692452 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $11.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WU traded on average about 10.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9212870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 318.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.26M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of 1761868800 were 45076520 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1759190400 on 42881858. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45076520 and a Short% of Float of 18.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WU is 0.94, which was 0.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10502794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.99.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Western Union Company (WU) reflects the collective analysis of 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of. The current estimate, Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $990.54M. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.98B.