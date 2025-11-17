Market Insight: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $46.97

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $46.97 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $47.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACI Worldwide Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On May 12, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Kuruvilla Abraham sold 4,210 shares for $47.69 per share. The transaction valued at 200,786 led to the insider holds 96,897 shares of the business.

ABRAHAM KURUVILLA bought 4,210 shares of ACIW for $200,786 on Nov 10 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, ESTEP JANET O, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $44.66 each. As a result, the insider received 200,970 and left with 77,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 4861630464 and an Enterprise Value of 5566875136. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.216 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.465.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACIW is 1.09, which has changed by -0.13942838 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $59.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACIW has traded an average of 814.94K shares per day and 844180 over the past ten days. A total of 103.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of 1761868800 were 3388498 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1759190400 on 2957483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3388498 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $464.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $467.12M to a low estimate of $461.88M. As of. The current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc’s year-ago sales were $453.04MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.66M. There is a high estimate of $404.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.03M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.84B.

