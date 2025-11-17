Market Insight: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $7.16

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.16 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.0645.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.33 and its Current Ratio is at 4.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Durels Thomas P. sold 11,843 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 94,981 led to the insider holds 44,185 shares of the business.

Durels Thomas P. sold 5,779 shares of ESRT for $46,405 on Mar 21 ’25. The EVP, Real Estate now owns 56,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.03 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, Durels Thomas P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,843 shares for $8.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2141255168 and an Enterprise Value of 3901723392. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.092 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.334.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESRT is 1.34, which has changed by -0.3333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.59%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESRT has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1706290 over the past ten days. A total of 168.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.09M. Insiders hold about 18.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of 1761868800 were 5985931 with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 1759190400 on 5002349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5985931 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019417476. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $193.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $193.57M to a low estimate of $193.57M. As of. The current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $197.6MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.03M. There is a high estimate of $184.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.03M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.22M and the low estimate is $716.2M.