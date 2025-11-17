Market Insight: F5 Inc (FFIV)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $234.0

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed at $234.0 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $238.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of F5 Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when SCHRAMM LYRA AMBER sold 1,062 shares for $246.97 per share. The transaction valued at 262,282 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 9,436 shares of FFIV for $2,356,829 on Nov 03 ’25. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 25,641 shares after completing the transaction at $249.77 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Locoh-Donou Francois, who serves as the President, CEO & Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $252.98 each. As a result, the insider received 328,874 and left with 151,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 13780155392 and an Enterprise Value of 12384532480. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFIV is 1.00, which has changed by -0.024959385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $346.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIV has traded an average of 726.08K shares per day and 1116100 over the past ten days. A total of 57.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.00M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.12% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of 1761868800 were 2600788 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1759190400 on 1850952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2600788 and a Short% of Float of 5.94.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of F5 Inc (FFIV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $3.49 and low estimates of $3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.3 and $14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.03. EPS for the following year is $16.2, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $17.65 and $15.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $755.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $770.56M to a low estimate of $730.25M. As of. The current estimate, F5 Inc’s year-ago sales were $766.49MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $746.97M. There is a high estimate of $760.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $724.52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.2B.