Market Insight: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $70.85

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) closed at $70.85 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $71.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MRCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.3852.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mercury Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 3.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On October 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Munro Douglas sold 1,329 shares for $73.42 per share. The transaction valued at 97,570 led to the insider holds 14,678 shares of the business.

Munro Douglas bought 1,329 shares of MRCY for $97,570 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, JANA Partners Management, LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $75.45 each. As a result, the insider received 75,450,000 and left with 4,966,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRCY now has a Market Capitalization of 4282735616 and an Enterprise Value of 4415763456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.734 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.87.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRCY is 0.85, which has changed by 0.8293313 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRCY has reached a high of $85.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRCY has traded an average of 644.47K shares per day and 657680 over the past ten days. A total of 59.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.06M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MRCY as of 1761868800 were 4399450 with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 1759190400 on 4678438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4399450 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $209.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222.81M to a low estimate of $205.21M. As of. The current estimate, Mercury Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $223.12MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.4M. There is a high estimate of $243M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.76M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $932.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912.02MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $997.05M.