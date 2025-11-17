Market Insight: Novonix Limited ADR (NVX)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $1.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVX) closed at $1.12 up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $1.1. In other words, the price has increased by $1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. NVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novonix Limited ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on May 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVX now has a Market Capitalization of 251439136 and an Enterprise Value of 759525440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 128.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVX is 2.66, which has changed by -0.4691943 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVX has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVX has traded an average of 3.11M shares per day and 2196080 over the past ten days. A total of 159.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.15M. Shares short for NVX as of 1761868800 were 902394 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1759190400 on 474124. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 902394 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.86M and the low estimate is $226.86M.