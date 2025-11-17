Market Insights: Roblox Corporation (RBLX)’s Notable Gain of 1.00%, Closing at $102.28

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Roblox Corporation’s stock clocked out at $102.28, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $101.27. In other words, the price has increased by $1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.38 million shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RBLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Baszucki David sold 66,896 shares for $104.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,992,961 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

THE BASZUCKI FAMILY FOUNDATION bought 46,062 shares of RBLX for $4,853,092 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, THE FREEDOM REVOCABLE TRUST U/, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,834 shares for $105.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 71083999232 and an Enterprise Value of 70679478272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 176.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.834 whereas that against EBITDA is -79.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBLX is 1.63, which has changed by 1.0043111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $150.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.61%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RBLX traded 8.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7576730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 654.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 606.96M. Insiders hold about 13.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.11% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of 1761868800 were 17085978 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 17938148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17085978 and a Short% of Float of 2.74.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 21.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$2.34.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of. The current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.76B and the low estimate is $7.02B.