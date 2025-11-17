Market Insights: Talkspace Inc (TALK)’s Notable Gain of 0.62%, Closing at $3.25

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Talkspace Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.25, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TALK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.91 and its Current Ratio is at 5.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 03, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On December 09, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 09, 2024, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Margolin Gil sold 19,563 shares for $2.58 per share. The transaction valued at 50,473 led to the insider holds 231,297 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil bought 19,563 shares of TALK for $50,473 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,516 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider received 9,247 and left with 262,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALK now has a Market Capitalization of 538382400 and an Enterprise Value of 446774400. As of this moment, Talkspace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.082 whereas that against EBITDA is 133.246.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALK is 1.20, which has changed by 0.0869565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TALK traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1644740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.89M. Insiders hold about 16.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of 1761868800 were 6572927 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1759190400 on 6051692. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6572927 and a Short% of Float of 6.3.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $61.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.2M to a low estimate of $60.59M. As of. The current estimate, Talkspace Inc’s year-ago sales were $48.72MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.3M. There is a high estimate of $67.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $227.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.59MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.8M and the low estimate is $271.2M.