Market Insights: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)’s Notable Drop of -0.41%, Closing at $29.18

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Veeco Instruments Inc’s stock clocked out at $29.18, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $29.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On January 06, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $33.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Devasahayam Adrian sold 3,851 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,934 led to the insider holds 78,269 shares of the business.

Miller William John sold 25,000 shares of VECO for $800,000 on Oct 01 ’25. The CEO now owns 514,543 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Devasahayam Adrian, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,851 shares for $34.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1762761600 and an Enterprise Value of 1648646016. As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.419 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VECO is 1.16, which has changed by 0.11289096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $34.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VECO traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1087450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.72M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.62% stake in the company. Shares short for VECO as of 1761868800 were 4002554 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1759190400 on 4012718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4002554 and a Short% of Float of 9.36.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $166.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.03M to a low estimate of $165M. As of. The current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc’s year-ago sales were $182.13MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.63M. There is a high estimate of $171.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.39M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $660.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $740M and the low estimate is $706.88M.