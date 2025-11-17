Market Insights: Vontier Corporation (VNT)’s Notable Drop of -1.02%, Closing at $35.9

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vontier Corporation’s stock clocked out at $35.9, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $36.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. VNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On August 21, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Miller Andrew bought 33,660 shares for $41.91 per share.

Miller Andrew bought 4,710 shares of VNT for $171,067 on Jun 09 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Rowen Kathryn K., who serves as the SVP, Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 7,344 shares for $36.34 each. As a result, the insider received 266,874 and left with 88,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5262777344 and an Enterprise Value of 6915389952. As of this moment, Vontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.272 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.783.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNT is 1.28, which has changed by -0.04572034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNT has reached a high of $43.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNT traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1354260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.26M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VNT as of 1761868800 were 4031249 with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1759190400 on 2908752. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4031249 and a Short% of Float of 3.5999999999999996.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Vontier Corporation (VNT) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $764.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $769M to a low estimate of $759.97M. As of. The current estimate, Vontier Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.8MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.86M. There is a high estimate of $762.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $733.72M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.04B.