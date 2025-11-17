Market Insights: XPO Inc (XPO)’s Notable Drop of -1.27%, Closing at $133.75

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, XPO Inc’s stock clocked out at $133.75, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $135.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $141 from $131 previously.

On August 01, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Landry Allison sold 3,250 shares for $135.04 per share. The transaction valued at 438,870 led to the insider holds 5,875 shares of the business.

ALLISON LANDRY bought 3,250 shares of XPO for $438,870 on Sep 11 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Bates David J., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,880 shares for $106.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,580 and bolstered with 21,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 15902046208 and an Enterprise Value of 19553144832. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.718.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPO is 2.08, which has changed by -0.07420224 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPO traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1048590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.96M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of 1761868800 were 9121855 with a Short Ratio of 7.47, compared to 1759190400 on 10763876. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9121855 and a Short% of Float of 10.319999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of XPO Inc (XPO) is the result of assessments by 22.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $1.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of. The current estimate, XPO Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.92BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.98B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.07BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.69B and the low estimate is $8.09B.