Market Momentum: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Registers a -0.45% Decrease, Closing at $28.87

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) closed the day trading at $28.87 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $29.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. BEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.75.

On December 12, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEP now has a Market Capitalization of 8298059776 and an Enterprise Value of 77852196864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.357 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEP is 1.09, which has changed by 0.15897226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has reached a high of $32.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEP traded about 633.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEP traded about 926350 shares per day. A total of 283.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.35M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BEP as of 1761868800 were 1495899 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1759190400 on 1517848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1495899 and a Short% of Float of 0.67000003.

Dividends & Splits

BEP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.47, up from 1.469 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05065517. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of. The current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.43BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.88BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $6.56B.