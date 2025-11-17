Market Momentum: Celanese Corp (CE) Registers a -2.58% Decrease, Closing at $38.94

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) closed the day trading at $38.94 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $39.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.5525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on May 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Go Timothy bought 1,039 shares for $46.25 per share. The transaction valued at 48,053 led to the insider holds 4,415 shares of the business.

Murray Mark Christopher bought 2,017 shares of CE for $84,371 on Aug 14 ’25. The SVP – Acetyls now owns 17,000 shares after completing the transaction at $41.83 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Sutton Scott McDougald, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $40.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,787 and bolstered with 20,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 4376910336 and an Enterprise Value of 16453121024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.694 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CE is 1.11, which has changed by -0.46657532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $77.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CE traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CE traded about 3094210 shares per day. A total of 109.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.98M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of 1761868800 were 7714251 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 8395728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7714251 and a Short% of Float of 9.34.

Dividends & Splits

CE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019764824. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of. The current estimate, Celanese Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.88B and the low estimate is $9.13B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.