Market Momentum: Celanese Corp (CE) Registers a -2.58% Decrease, Closing at $38.94

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) closed the day trading at $38.94 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $39.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.5525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on May 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Go Timothy bought 1,039 shares for $46.25 per share. The transaction valued at 48,053 led to the insider holds 4,415 shares of the business.

Murray Mark Christopher bought 2,017 shares of CE for $84,371 on Aug 14 ’25. The SVP – Acetyls now owns 17,000 shares after completing the transaction at $41.83 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Sutton Scott McDougald, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $40.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,787 and bolstered with 20,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 4376910336 and an Enterprise Value of 16453121024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.694 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CE is 1.11, which has changed by -0.46657532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $77.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CE traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CE traded about 3094210 shares per day. A total of 109.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.98M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of 1761868800 were 7714251 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 8395728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7714251 and a Short% of Float of 9.34.

Dividends & Splits

CE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019764824. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of. The current estimate, Celanese Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.88B and the low estimate is $9.13B.