Market Momentum: Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) Registers a 2.77% Increase, Closing at $0.13

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ORIS) closed the day trading at $0.13 up 2.77% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.87 million shares were traded. ORIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1267 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1185.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.79 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORIS now has a Market Capitalization of 4638375 and an Enterprise Value of -40045424. As of this moment, Oriental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.667 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORIS is 1.75, which has changed by -0.97944534 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORIS has reached a high of $56.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORIS traded about 24.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORIS traded about 24211010 shares per day. A total of 22.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Insiders hold about 85.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ORIS as of 1761868800 were 4052168 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1759190400 on 3956128. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4052168 and a Short% of Float of 20.45.

