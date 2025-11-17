Market Momentum Report: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)’s Negative Close at 306.54

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) closed at $306.54 in the last session, down -2.98% from day before closing price of $315.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $316.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On July 31, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $395.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $500.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on June 24, 2025, with a $500 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Gregg A Ostrander Rev Tr DTD bought 10,000 shares for $400.00 per share.

ROBERT G & CONNIE S BOHN JT RV bought 2,621 shares of CSL for $995,980 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, ROBERT BOHN &CONNIE BOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,208 shares for $380.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSL now has a Market Capitalization of 13202215936 and an Enterprise Value of 14556657664. As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.903 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSL is 0.96, which has changed by -0.30193794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $472.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $311.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSL traded on average about 518.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 472980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.31M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of 1761868800 were 2436783 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1759190400 on 2629417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2436783 and a Short% of Float of 7.75.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSL is 4.20, which was 4.1 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013022074. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 20.38% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-03-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.55, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $3.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.2 and $18.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.11. EPS for the following year is $20.78, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $22.56 and $19.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of. The current estimate, Carlisle Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.12BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $5.04B.