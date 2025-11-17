Market Momentum Report: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN)’s Negative Close at 48.01

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $48.01 in the last session, down -1.74% from day before closing price of $48.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FBIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On August 27, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Novak Matthew Edward sold 342 shares for $58.47 per share. The transaction valued at 19,997 led to the insider holds 3,388 shares of the business.

Fink Nicholas I. sold 29,792 shares of FBIN for $1,758,979 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 180,625 shares after completing the transaction at $59.04 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Fink Nicholas I., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,522 shares for $58.72 each. As a result, the insider received 89,366 and left with 97,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIN now has a Market Capitalization of 5869960192 and an Enterprise Value of 8378042368. As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBIN is 1.39, which has changed by -0.35383582 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $81.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.13%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FBIN traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1802900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.46M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.27% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of 1761868800 were 4024840 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 4899553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4024840 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FBIN is 0.99, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020261973. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 25.57% for FBIN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-12-15 when the company split stock in a 117:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) involves the perspectives of 19.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of. The current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.71B and the low estimate is $4.56B.