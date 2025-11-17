Market Momentum Report: Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)’s Positive Close at 23.16

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) closed at $23.16 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $23.1. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.9101.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MWA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.41 and its Current Ratio is at 3.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Healy Brian C. bought 1,070 shares for $25.78 per share. The transaction valued at 27,580 led to the insider holds 16,800 shares of the business.

Smith Suzanne G sold 750 shares of MWA for $20,094 on Sep 08 ’25. The Former VP and CAO now owns 13 shares after completing the transaction at $26.79 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Smith Suzanne G, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 750 shares for $26.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MWA now has a Market Capitalization of 3620626176 and an Enterprise Value of 3640726016. As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.546 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.356.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MWA is 1.19, which has changed by -0.051985264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $28.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MWA traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1542400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.64% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of 1761868800 were 3254523 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1759190400 on 3147475. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3254523 and a Short% of Float of 2.34.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MWA is 0.27, which was 0.268 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011601732. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $316.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.3M to a low estimate of $307.3M. As of. The current estimate, Mueller Water Products Inc’s year-ago sales were $304.3MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.41M. There is a high estimate of $392.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.48B.