Market Momentum Report: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)’s Negative Close at 46.08

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $46.08 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $46.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.7738.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On April 09, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

On March 12, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on March 12, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when PETERSON MARK W sold 21,570 shares for $48.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,045,714 led to the insider holds 318,561 shares of the business.

MARK PETERSON bought 21,570 shares of ZWS for $1,045,793 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, JAHNKE TIMOTHY J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,539 shares for $47.51 each. As a result, the insider received 500,708 and left with 169,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZWS now has a Market Capitalization of 7763404800 and an Enterprise Value of 8006025728. As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.825 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZWS is 1.11, which has changed by 0.17611027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZWS traded on average about 919.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.46M. Insiders hold about 11.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of 1761868800 were 5714013 with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 1759190400 on 5864231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5714013 and a Short% of Float of 4.1300002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007760294. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $402.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.2M to a low estimate of $398.5M. As of. The current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s year-ago sales were $370.7MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.76M. There is a high estimate of $421.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.76B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.