Market Momentum Report: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)’s Negative Close at 46.08

The price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $46.08 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $46.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.7738.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On April 09, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

On March 12, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on March 12, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when PETERSON MARK W sold 21,570 shares for $48.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,045,714 led to the insider holds 318,561 shares of the business.

MARK PETERSON bought 21,570 shares of ZWS for $1,045,793 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, JAHNKE TIMOTHY J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,539 shares for $47.51 each. As a result, the insider received 500,708 and left with 169,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZWS now has a Market Capitalization of 7763404800 and an Enterprise Value of 8006025728. As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.825 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZWS is 1.11, which has changed by 0.17611027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZWS traded on average about 919.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.46M. Insiders hold about 11.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of 1761868800 were 5714013 with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 1759190400 on 5864231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5714013 and a Short% of Float of 4.1300002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007760294. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $402.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.2M to a low estimate of $398.5M. As of. The current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s year-ago sales were $370.7MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.76M. There is a high estimate of $421.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.76B.