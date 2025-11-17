Market Momentum: Strive Inc (ASST) Registers a -6.09% Decrease, Closing at $1.08

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Strive Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) closed the day trading at $1.08 down -6.09% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114.47 million shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.97 and its Current Ratio is at 11.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Ramaswamy Vivek bought 15,625 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,000 led to the insider holds 15,625 shares of the business.

Michael Gaubert bought 20,567 shares of ASST for $80,006 on Aug 27 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Gaubert Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $7.44 each. As a result, the insider received 223,215 and left with 20,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 908899712 and an Enterprise Value of 727001792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 406.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 146.763 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASST is 16.56, which has changed by 0.52327216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $13.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASST traded about 69.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASST traded about 157564930 shares per day. A total of 560.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 558.35M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ASST as of 1761868800 were 56883845 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1759190400 on 21124583.