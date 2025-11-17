Market Momentum: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Registers a -1.91% Decrease, Closing at $192.91

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) closed the day trading at $192.91 down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $196.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.885.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Ramsey R. Scott sold 13,322 shares for $205.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732,439 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Romo Tammy sold 645 shares of THC for $132,354 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 34,866 shares after completing the transaction at $205.20 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Ramsey R. Scott, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,322 shares for $205.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 17283465216 and an Enterprise Value of 31851894784. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.528 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.124.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THC is 1.46, which has changed by 0.2571522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $217.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THC traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THC traded about 889510 shares per day. A total of 87.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.77M. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of 1761868800 were 2618909 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2466616. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2618909 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for THC, which recently paid a dividend on 2000-03-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2000-03-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-11 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) is the result of assessments by 18.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.43, with high estimates of $4.86 and low estimates of $3.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.33 and $15.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.1. EPS for the following year is $16.47, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $17.8 and $14.2.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $5.47B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.52B to a low estimate of $5.36B. As of. The current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.07BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45B. There is a high estimate of $5.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.38B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.66BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.55B and the low estimate is $21.8B.

