Market Recap Check: Centene Corp (CNC)’s Positive Finish at 36.38, Up/Down 0.80

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) closed at $36.38 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $36.09. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.39 million shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.5954.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On July 28, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Wayne S DeVeydt bought 5,489 shares for $35.84 per share.

DeVeydt Wayne S bought 10,775 shares of CNC for $314,545 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, LONDON SARAH, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 19,230 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 490,365 and bolstered with 845,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNC now has a Market Capitalization of 17881425920 and an Enterprise Value of 16334425088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.097 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.186.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNC is 0.48, which has changed by -0.381608 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $66.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNC traded on average about 12.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9996660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 491.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.11M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of 1761868800 were 14325728 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1759190400 on 13466301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14325728 and a Short% of Float of 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Centene Corp (CNC) is currently in progress, with 18.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.87B to a low estimate of $46.85B. As of. The current estimate, Centene Corp’s year-ago sales were $40.8BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.44B. There is a high estimate of $52.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.84B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.07BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.44B and the low estimate is $172.46B.