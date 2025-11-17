Market Recap Check: Fastly Inc (FSLY)’s Negative Finish at 11.23, Up/Down -1.84

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $11.23 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $11.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.12 million shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Artur Bergman bought 27,770 shares for $11.93 per share.

Scott Lovett bought 9,599 shares of FSLY for $114,516 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Charles L. Compton III, who serves as the DIrector of the company, bought 18,118 shares for $11.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1709135872 and an Enterprise Value of 1743757952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.946 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSLY is 0.91, which has changed by 0.7740916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $12.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLY traded on average about 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6664360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.40M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.74% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of 1761868800 were 10683654 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1759190400 on 11078342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10683654 and a Short% of Float of 7.630000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Fastly Inc (FSLY) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.25M to a low estimate of $160.96M. As of. The current estimate, Fastly Inc’s year-ago sales were $140.58MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.79M. There is a high estimate of $163.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $543.68MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.94M and the low estimate is $638M.