Market Recap Check: Gitlab Inc (GTLB)’s Positive Finish at 44.33, Up/Down 0.82

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $44.33 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $43.97. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 206.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $50.

On September 11, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when BRIAN ROBINS bought 100,000 shares for $50.17 per share.

BRIAN ROBINS bought 134,679 shares of GTLB for $6,300,674 on Oct 17 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, BLASING KAREN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,250 shares for $45.26 each. As a result, the insider received 147,095 and left with 97,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 7333141504 and an Enterprise Value of 6270065152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.308 whereas that against EBITDA is -68.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTLB is 0.76, which has changed by -0.26067376 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $74.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLB traded on average about 4.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3073830 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.79M. Insiders hold about 16.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.47% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of 1761868800 were 12305272 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1759190400 on 14654653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12305272 and a Short% of Float of 8.7799996.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 28.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Gitlab Inc (GTLB).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $239.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.89M to a low estimate of $238.4M. As of. The current estimate, Gitlab Inc’s year-ago sales were $196.05MFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.91M. There is a high estimate of $266.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $938.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $941.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $759.25MBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.11B.