Market Recap Check: Westlake Corporation (WLK)’s Negative Finish at 62.56, Up/Down -3.62

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed at $62.56 in the last session, down -3.62% from day before closing price of $64.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.385.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On October 14, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $87.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 22 ’25 when Buesinger Robert F. bought 83 shares for $93.39 per share. The transaction valued at 7,751 led to the insider holds 83 shares of the business.

Buesinger Robert F. sold 83 shares of WLK for $6,034 on May 27 ’25. The EVP, PEM Segment Head now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $72.70 per share. On Nov 29 ’24, another insider, Chao David Tsung-Hung, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $129.08 each. As a result, the insider received 225,888 and left with 7,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLK now has a Market Capitalization of 8326210560 and an Enterprise Value of 11776773120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.026 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLK is 0.94, which has changed by -0.5075567 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $133.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLK traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1201720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.97M. Insiders hold about 74.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of 1761868800 were 5200752 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1759190400 on 4449184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5200752 and a Short% of Float of 15.68.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WLK is 2.10, which was 2.105 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032429516. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 44.22% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-03-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of. The current estimate, Westlake Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.84BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8B. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.08B and the low estimate is $10.37B.