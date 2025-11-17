Market Recap Check: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)’s Negative Finish at 4.22, Up/Down -8.66

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $4.22 in the last session, down -8.66% from day before closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.93 and its Current Ratio is at 5.93.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when YARBROUGH TIMOTHY G. sold 6,069 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 24,609 led to the insider holds 78,217 shares of the business.

SIEGEL IAN H. sold 9,722 shares of ZIP for $41,144 on Nov 03 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 272,420 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, SIEGEL IAN H., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 9,722 shares for $4.10 each. As a result, the insider received 39,879 and left with 262,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 395284576 and an Enterprise Value of 508338848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.134 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZIP is 1.09, which has changed by -0.53215075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $10.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZIP traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 926440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.34M. Insiders hold about 26.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of 1761868800 were 5566485 with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 1759190400 on 5274346. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5566485 and a Short% of Float of 11.49.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.34M to a low estimate of $112M. As of. The current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc’s year-ago sales were $111.02MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.01M. There is a high estimate of $116M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.28M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $449.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500M and the low estimate is $460.8M.